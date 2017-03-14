FLAKE NEWS — Drudge Wants Trump To Gut The National Weather Service

Matt Drudge urged President Trump to make serious cuts at the National Weather Service Tuesday morning.

“All storms grossly exaggerated,” the Drudge Report editor tweeted in response to the lackluster winter storm that blanketed the East Coast Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

“National Guard called for 3 inches? JFK closed?” he added. “Laughable.”

The NWS initially issued a winter storm warning for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions Monday, running from 7 p.m. EST on Monday through 2 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Read more