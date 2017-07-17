Flash Mob of 500 'Teens' Attack Philly Police, No Arrests Made

More than 500 teens in a flash mob confronted police outside the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in Germantown Sunday night.

Police say it all began a little bit after 6 o’clock at night. When officers arrived they found the large crowd on the sidewalk and in the street, most estimated to be between 12 and 17-years-old.

Officers said glass bottles were thrown at them. Publicly available videos on social media show the teens surrounding officers in their vehicles, hopping on top of cars and generally taunting police.

Police commanders made the decision not to make any arrests, as to not escalate the situation, and the crowd disbursed within in few hours.

