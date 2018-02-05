Flashback: Alex Jones Predicted Stock Market Crash Blamed on Trump

On May 21, 2017, Alex Jones warned that the banking elites were planning a stock market crash to blame on President Trump and his nationalist agenda if they couldn’t stop him through other means:

Here’s an excerpt from that Sunday broadcast:

Alex Jones: The mainstream media… is in the news simultaneously trying to drive down markets [by] saying, “For those of you who supported Trump, his antics are the reason why the stock market is down.” No, it was up three trillion plus dollars because of exuberance, the talk of tax cuts and the belief that America was back to being business.

The globalists are the ones trying to bring Trump down who are [also] killing the exuberance, killing the confidence and driving the market down.

But if you read the news? “Trump is causing the stock market to go down.”

The Dow Jones suffered a historic -1600 point drop on Monday, following losses that started last week.

It’s worth noting that the market moguls, those with the power to influence the economy on demand, didn’t want Trump as president because they were making money off Obamacare amongst other things, which is evident in the fact that over 60 of them backed Hillary Clinton.

“A number of deep-pocketed elite have given up trying to buy off Republican politicians in order to support Ms. Clinton, the only establishment-friendly candidate of either party remaining in the race,” the Observer reported. “In response, the Clinton campaign has assembled a group dubbed ‘Republicans for Hillary’ to reach wealthy GOP donors.”

Trump’s improvements to the economy are entirely due to him taking off the artificial restraints put in place by the Obama administration; however, the inherent instability of the stock market, perpetrated by the financial structure of the Federal Reserve System and the central banks, is always present.

“The accepted version of history is that the Federal Reserve was created to stabilize our economy… [but] even the most naive student must sense a grave contradiction between this cherished view and the System’s actual performance,” wrote G. Edward Griffin in his book The Creature from Jekyll Island. “Since its inception, it has presided over the crashes of 1921 and 1929; the Great Depression of ’29 to ’39; recessions in ’53, ’57, ’69, ’75, and ’81; a stock market ‘Black Monday’ in ’87; and a 1000% inflation which has destroyed 90% of the dollar’s purchasing power.”

In short, the central banks have the power to destroy the stock market at will. Is this economic warfare being launched against the president in retaliation against the FISA memo?

Is the historic -1500 DOW drop a false flag by the big banks? Should we investigate Goldman Sachs?! — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 5, 2018

