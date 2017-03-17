Flashback: Barack Obama Allegedly Wiretapped German Chancellor Angela Merkel In 2010

Barack Obama personally allowed the National Security Agency to monitor German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cellphone in 2010, according to allegations made in the German newsmagazine Der Spiegel at the time.

The former president reportedly authorized American intelligence to tap Merkel’s phone after he was briefed by then-NSA director Keith Alexander. The publication based its claims on a trove of documents leaked by NSA contractor Edward Snowden, and said they were legitimate enough that German intelligence confronted the United States over it.

An “angry” Merkel placed a “strongly worded” call to Obama when she found out about the eavesdropping allegations, which she told him were “totally unacceptable” if true.

“This would be a grave breach of trust,” Merkel said through her spokesman Steffen Seibert. “Such practices must immediately be put to a stop.”

