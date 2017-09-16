Flashback: Bernie Said Medicaid-For-All 'Would Bankrupt' The US

Image Credits: Brookings Institution / Flickr.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made headlines this week by getting Democrats to sign onto his Medicare-for-all health plan, but his outlook on such a plan wasn’t always so rosy.

In fact, in 1987, when Sanders was the mayor of Burlington, VT, he guessed that a medicaid-for-all system would “bankrupt the nation.”

Sanders was still in favor of universal access to care, stating on his show “Bernie Speaks with the Community” that he “want[s] to guarantee that all people have access to healthcare as you do in Canada.”

Read more


Related Articles

The Death Of The Petrodollar

The Death Of The Petrodollar

Economy
Comments
With a Central Bank, Bank "Deregulation" Can Be a Bad Thing

With a Central Bank, Bank “Deregulation” Can Be a Bad Thing

Economy
Comments

Think Gentrification Is Bad? The Opposite Is Worse

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin Sheds $23B

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin at Crossroads after Shedding more than $23 Billion in Value

Economy
Comments

Comments