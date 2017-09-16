Flashback: Bernie Said Medicaid-For-All 'Would Bankrupt' The US

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made headlines this week by getting Democrats to sign onto his Medicare-for-all health plan, but his outlook on such a plan wasn’t always so rosy.

In fact, in 1987, when Sanders was the mayor of Burlington, VT, he guessed that a medicaid-for-all system would “bankrupt the nation.”

Sanders was still in favor of universal access to care, stating on his show “Bernie Speaks with the Community” that he “want[s] to guarantee that all people have access to healthcare as you do in Canada.”

