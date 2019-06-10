Flashback: Biden Says 'We Cruddy Politicians Can Take Away First Amendment If We Want To'

2020 Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden said in a 1974 interview that politicians have the power to take away freedom of speech in America.

In a 1974 interview for the Washingtonian magazine, Biden explained to interviewer Kitty Kelley that “politics is power.”

“And, whether you like it or not, young lady,” Biden told Kelley, “us cruddy politicians can take away that First Amendment of yours if we want to.”

He went on to say that he loved being a politician because it has so much power, and is better for “mankind” than doctors and “Indian chiefs.”

“I am proud to be a politician,” Biden said. “There is no other walk of life which can do more good for mankind than politics. It influences everything that happens to the American people.”

Politics should be the most honorable of professions,” he continued. “Those of you who are doctors and lawyers and Indian chiefs in the audience, how can any of you possibly do as much good, if you are very good at what you do, as I can do if I am very good at what I can do?”

‘You can’t,” Biden added. “So the point is, this is where the action is.”

Fast forward 45 years, and ask: what has Joe Biden done in government since then that’s done “good for mankind”?

Interestingly, after the interview was re-published in 2015, Biden’s team pushed back on his somewhat pro-life stance on abortion rather than his egregious and authoritarian comments over the First Amendment.