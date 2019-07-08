Flashback: Bill Clinton Flew On Epstein’s “Lolita Express” Private Jet At Least 26 Times

Former president Bill Clinton flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet dubbed the “Lolita Express” at least 26 times, according to flight logs, and he even ditched his Secret Service protection for five of those flights.

The flight logs were filed with the Federal Aviation Administration and reported by Fox News in 2016.

“Clinton’s presence aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s Boeing 727 on 11 occasions has been reported, but flight logs show the number is more than double that, and trips between 2001 and 2003 included extended junkets around the world with Epstein and fellow passengers identified on manifests by their initials or first names, including ‘Tatiana,’” reported Fox News. “…Epstein, who counts among his pals royal figures, heads of state, celebrities and fellow billionaires, spent 13 months in prison and home detention for solicitation and procurement of minors for prostitution.”

“…Official flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration show Clinton traveled on some of the trips with as many as 10 U.S. Secret Service agents,” Fox News continued. “However, on a five-leg Asia trip between May 22 and May 25, 2002, not a single Secret Service agent is listed.”

And while the mainstream media is trying to link Epstein to President Trump, it’s worth noting that the lawyer for one of Epstein’s accusers said that the only high-profile person who offered assistance to their case in 2009 was Trump:

The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people, that I want to talk to them, is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let’s just talk. I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know, and was very helpful, in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information. That checked out and that helped us and we didn’t have to take a deposition of him in 2009.

This video was published in 2018, meaning that it’s not a reaction to Epstein’s arrest over the weekend: