Flashback: Bill Clinton Praises Nuclear Deal with North Korea As a Success

In 1994 President Bill Clinton praised his nuclear agreement with North Korea as a way to “end to the threat of nuclear proliferation on the Korean Peninsula.”

“This agreement is good for the United States, good for our allies, and good for the safety of the entire world,” Clinton said at the time. “It reduces the danger of the threat of nuclear spreading in the region. It’s a crucial step toward drawing North Korea into the global community.”

In light of recent events, including North Korea coming even closer to obtaining an ICBM capable of reaching the United States, it appears as if Clinton’s nuclear deal is shaping up to be as useless as President Obama’s Iran deal.

“Today, after 16 months of intense and difficult negotiations with North Korea, we have completed an agreement that will make the United States, the Korean Peninsula, and the world safer,” Clinton added. “Under the agreement, North Korea has agreed to freeze its existing nuclear program and to accept international inspection of all existing facilities.”

As we now see, North Korea is more dangerous than ever, provoking both the United States and its neighbors with threats of nuclear attack.

The tension finally reached a boiling point Friday as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared that the “strategic patience” approach is over.

“Efforts for North Korea to achieve a peaceful stability for the last two decades have failed to make us safe,” he said.

Tillerson also stated that all options, including military action, are now on the table.

As revealed earlier this month, the Trump administration has inherited from the Obama administration a secret cyber warfare program against North Korea’s missile launch capabilities.

Which steps the Trump team will take against the Hermit Kingdom currently remain to be seen.