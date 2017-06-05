Flashback: British PM Pushed Internet Regulations BEFORE London Attacks

Editor’s note: I’m reposting this Infowars article from May 19 to document how British Prime Minister Theresa May wanted strict Internet regulations, including curbs on free speech, weeks before the London attacks this past weekend. This is a prime example of how the government fuels a problem (Islamic terrorism) then offers a predetermined “solution” to the problem which only expands government power at the expense of individual rights without solving the actual problem.

British Prime Minister Theresa May wants the UK to pioneer on-line speech regulations that would effectively create a new, government-controlled Internet.

The leader of the Conservative Party spearheaded a “manifesto” demanding new controls on how the Internet works, possibly by making radical changes to the Internet’s architecture, paving the way for the eradication of free speech on-line.

“Some people say that is it not for government to regulate when it comes to technology and the Internet,” the manifesto stated. “We disagree.”

The goal is for Britain to emerge as the “global leader in the regulation of the use of personal data and the Internet.”

According to the manifesto:

In harnessing the digital revolution, we must take steps to protect the vulnerable and give people confidence to use the Internet without fear of abuse, criminality or exposure to horrible content. Our starting point is that online rules should reflect those that govern our lives offline. It should be as unacceptable to bully online as it is in the playground, as difficult to groom a young child on the internet as it is in a community, as hard for children to access violent and degrading pornography online as it is in the high street, and as difficult to commit a crime digitally as it is physically.

May apparently wants to wrestle influence away from tech giants such as Facebook and Google, which are already in bed with the state, to allow the government to directly decide what can and cannot be said or accessed on-line.

That said, she will likely face some resistance from the tech elite who, despite being authoritarians themselves, don’t want politicians to control the Internet without their input.

“The new rules would include laws that make it harder than ever to access pornographic and other websites. The government will be able to place restrictions on seeing adult content and any exceptions would have to be justified to ministers, the manifesto suggests,” reported the Independent. “The manifesto even suggests that the government might stop search engines like Google from directing people to pornographic websites.”

Similar demands for on-line censorship are also erupting in the U.S.

As Infowars reported on May 18, “Net Neutrality” activists demanded the FCC ban the Drudge Report, Infowars and Breitbart off the Internet entirely.

