FLASHBACK: Chris Cillizza Called Trump ‘Bonkers’ For Saying Clinton And FBI Were Behind Dossier

CNN’s Chris Cillizza called President Donald Trump and his followers “bonkers” and “crazy” last year for believing the FBI and the Clinton campaign were involved in the now-infamous Steele dossier.

Cillizza chastised Trump and his cadre of followers in October of last year for suggesting and supporting the idea that Democrats and elements inside the FBI were involved in funding the dossier. He called them conspiracy theorists at the time.

“He is suggesting that a dossier prepared by a former member of British intelligence has not only been totally discredited … but that it might have been funded by some combination of Russia, the Democratic Party and, wait for it, the FBI!” Cillizza wrote in a missive at the time.

Trump has mercilessly lambasted CNN in the past for what he calls promulgating fake news – the 24-hour news network won the president’s fake news award in early January. Cillizza has been a frequent critic of the Trump administration, and implored Republicans in his October article to dismiss the president’s alleged conspiracy theories.

Read more