Flashback: CNN Host Who Called Trump 'piece of sh*t' Encouraged Rape of Congressman

Is CNN down with promoting rape culture?

CNN’s Reza Aslan was recently forced to issue an apology after he called the President of the United States a “piece of shit.”

I should not have used a profanity to describe the President when responding to his shocking reaction to the #LondonAttacks. My statement: pic.twitter.com/pW69jjpoZy — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 4, 2017

“That’s not like me,” Aslan said on Sunday, however, previous tweets from the Believer host prove he regularly spouts vile obscenities, at one time also wishing for the rape of a US congressman.

Back in 2012 Aslan targeted former Missouri representative Todd Akin, clarifying, “Just to be clear I was indeed wishing someone would rape congressman Todd Akin. I’d hate to be misunderstood.”

Just to be clear I was indeed wishing someone would rape congressman Todd Akin. I'd hate to be misunderstood. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 21, 2012

The 2012 “rape” message is under renewed scrutiny following Aslan’s controversial tweet aimed at the president.

CNN quickly distanced itself from Aslan following his Trump POS tweet, claiming he’s “not a CNN employee, but does host a series on the network.”

“We are pleased that he has apologized for his tweets. That kind of discourse is never appropriate,” a CNN representative said in a statement.

Aslan, nor CNN, however, have addressed his pro-rape tweet.

The latest controversy for the embattled network follows an ill-thought photo shoot in which CNN New Year’s Eve co-host Kathy Griffin was fired from her gig for posing with a bloody head made in the likeness of President Trump.

On Monday, CNN also found itself fending off accusations that it manipulated and staged a Muslim Anti-ISIS protest for propaganda purposes.