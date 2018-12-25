FLASHBACK: Comey Heaped Praise On Mueller, They Spoke ‘Nearly Every Day’

Fired former FBI director James Comey offered effusive, over-the-top praise for his friend Robert Mueller on June 8, 2011, when Mueller came up for a two-year extension as FBI director.

The Senate approved the extension despite a Rand Paul fight in opposition to Mueller.

“I know Bob Mueller very well, and believe that he is one of the finest public servants this nation has ever seen,” said Comey, who was then senior vice president and general counsel of the defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

“When I was deputy attorney general during those two years, I spoke to Bob Mueller nearly every day, and I watched as his remarkable combination of intellect and tenacity drove the FBI’s counterterrorism efforts.”

