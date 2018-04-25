Flashback: Democrat Party Hails 'President Kanye West'

Image Credits: Ben Hider/Getty Images.

The Democratic Party gushed over rapper Kanye West in 2015 after he announced he would run for president in 2020.

“Last night @kanyewest declared his candidacy for president in 2020. Welcome to the race, Mr. West. Glad to have you,” the party tweeted in August 2015.

Since his visit at Trump Tower to meet then President-Elect Trump in 2016, the hip-hop artist has moved back his election run to 2024.


