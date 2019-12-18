Flashback: FBI Director Wray Blasted The Vindicated Nunes’ Memo in 2018

FBI Director Christopher Wray attempted to discredit the now-vindicated “Nunes Memo” in 2018, which suggests he tried to conceal FBI wrongdoing found in the Inspector General’s recent FISA report.

In 2018, then-House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) drafted a memo alleging that the FBI and Justice Department abused their Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act powers and lied to the secret FISA court.

Shortly thereafter, the FBI headed by Christopher Wray released a statement attacking the accuracy of the Nunes memo.

“As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” the FBI statement said.

However, the DOJ Inspector General’s FISA report released earlier this month confirmed the allegations outlined in the Nunes memo, that is the FBI lied to the FISA court and abused their surveillance capabilities against Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Oddly, Wray also pushed back against the IG’s FISA report in an ABC interview, denying the existence of a “Deep State” plot against Trump.

Why did Wray attempt to discredit the Nunes memo and the FISA report, which found clear abuses that went beyond simple mistakes?

As Horowitz himself said, the FBI offenses indicated “sheer gross incompetence,” “intentional misconduct” or “somewhere in between.”

