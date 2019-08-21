Flashback: Schmidt Calls Multiple Search Results a “Bug,” Says Google Should Limit to Single "Right Answer"

In a resurfaced video, Alphabet’s Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt claims that a Google search providing multiple results is a “bug” because the company should provide the “right answer just once,” which draws comparisons to 1984’s Ministry of Truth.

“When you use Google, do you get more than one answer?” asked Schmidt, who served as Google’s CEO before the company’s restructuring, during a 2005 interview with Charlie Rose. “Of course you do, well that’s a bug, we have more bugs per second in the world.”

“We should be able to give you the right answer just once, we should know what you meant, we should look for information, we should give it exactly right, we should give it to you in your language, and we should never be wrong.”

Google insider Zach Vorhies brought Schmidt’s words to light during his in-studio appearance on Wednesday’s Alex Jones Show.

Vorhies reminded Jones that Schmidt’s remark actually counters Google’s official mission statement, which says the company strives to make information “universally accessible.”

“Google’s mission statement is to organize the world’s information to make it universally accessible and useful,” said Vorhies. “They’re clearly violating their contract, their social contract they’ve given to the American people and to their investors.”

“I’m specifically talking about Google here because when they went on their IPO (initial public offering) they had a constitution they said they would not violate, the first one was ‘do no evil’ and the second one was to organize the world’s information. They’re violating that mandate and they’re lying to congress under oath that they’re violating that mandate.

In the dystopian novel 1984, the Ministry of Truth is the government department tasked with limiting and controlling the information accessible to the population, which helps keep the ruling Party in power.

As the novel lays out:

This process of continuous alteration was applied not only to newspapers, but to books, periodicals, pamphlets, posters, leaflets, films, sound-tracks, cartoons, photographs — to every kind of literature or documentation which might conceivably hold any political or ideological significance.

Day by day and almost minute by minute the past was brought up to date. In this way every prediction made by the Party could be shown by documentary evidence to have been correct, nor was any item of news, or any expression of opinion, which conflicted

with the needs of the moment, ever allowed to remain on record.

All history was a palimpsest, scraped clean and reinscribed exactly as often as was necessary. In no case would it have been possible, once the deed was done, to prove that any falsification had taken place.

