Flashback: Harvey Weinstein & Jennifer Lawrence Present Bill Clinton With GLAAD Award

The New York Times reported Thursday that top Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has allegedly been sexually abusing young women for decades.

How appropriate that Weinstein along with a smitten Jennifer Lawrence were chosen to give a GLAAD award to Bill Clinton in 2013.

Jennifer Lawrence can be seen fawning over Weinstein, rubbing his shoulder and flubbing her lines.

I wonder how Jennifer Lawrence became Hollywood’s “It Girl”????

Of all the photos of Anti Trump elites hanging out with super predator Harvey Weinstein 👇🏼 this one with Jennifer Lawrence is my favorite pic.twitter.com/QLSrIlTl50 — Leah STANDS 🇺🇸🎸 (@LeahR77) October 6, 2017

Will hysterically vocal anti Trump mouthpiece Jennifer Lawrence disavow sexual predator Harvey Weinstein?#CNN #MSNBC @HillaryClinton Bill pic.twitter.com/2UgExbNcNV — Michael (@Canine_Rights) October 5, 2017

#TBT: Jennifer Lawrence & Harvey Weinstein at the GLAAD Media Awards | 2013 pic.twitter.com/nkspjrEHKZ — Jennifer Lawrence (@j_lawperfection) August 25, 2016