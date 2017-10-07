Flashback: Harvey Weinstein & Jennifer Lawrence Present Bill Clinton With GLAAD Award

Image Credits: Getty.

The New York Times reported Thursday that top Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has allegedly been sexually abusing young women for decades.

How appropriate that Weinstein along with a smitten Jennifer Lawrence were chosen to give a GLAAD award to Bill Clinton in 2013.

Jennifer Lawrence can be seen fawning over Weinstein, rubbing his shoulder and flubbing her lines.

I wonder how Jennifer Lawrence became Hollywood’s “It Girl”????


