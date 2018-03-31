Flashback: Hollywood Star Takes Epic Public Stand For Easter

While most people deny the true reason for the season for many of America’s public holidays like Easter and Christmas, one actor Hollywood decided to stand for the truth, and his epic Easter message from 2016 is just one of the reasons he is so loved by the masses.

Chris Pratt, of “Parks and Recreation” and “Jurassic World” fame, has always been one to stand out from the typical Hollywood crowd. He stands for something bigger than himself. Easter 2016 was no exception, when the actor decided to pull out all the stops.

We aren’t talking Easter bunny and Easter egg hunts. What Pratt did took this to a whole new level. He sent out a series of Instagram photos on Easter Sunday showing himself and two friends commemorating the holiday with a special sign.

Read more