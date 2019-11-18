Flashback: Infowars Broke Secret Poisoning of Trump Years Ago

On Sept 11th, 2017 Alex Jones and Roger Stone broke down reports that President Trump was slowly being poisoned, isolated and controlled by his Deep State handlers with the help of General Kelly and General McMaster.

We broke it first because the mainstream media did not have the courage to run this story.

Now, two years later, it’s being reported that President Trump made an unexpected hospital visit after his food tester became “extremely ill” and was rushed to the hospital.

Here’s a short version if you’re limited on time: