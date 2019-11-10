Flashback: Infowars Exposed John Kelly's Betrayal of Trump In 2017

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley revealed in her upcoming tell-all book that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson frequently undermined President Trump while serving in his administration.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” the former South Carolina governor wrote.

“It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing,” she added about their sentiments of Trump.

These revelations help explain why Kelly was so determined to prevent Trump from reading Infowars articles in 2017 — we were accurately reporting on his allegiance to the globalist establishment and keeping Trump informed about his own staff.

Additionally, Trump confidante Roger Stone was well aware of Kelly’s true allegiance to the establishment, and even floated the possibility that Kelly may have been drugging Trump to keep him malleable and under control.

“I have now heard not from one, but two different sources, that he seemed disoriented and was slurring his speech in conversations,” Stone told Alex Jones in 2017. “To me this is a tip off that he may be being medicated. Is General [John] Kelly above this? No.”

Given Haley’s unabashed account of Kelly’s arrogant attitude toward Trump, Stone’s shocking claim may have had merit.

