FLASHBACK: Infowars Reported Islamic Translation Dictionaries At The Border Years Ago

The Washington Examiner is reporting that OTMs (Other Than Mexicans) are being confronted on America’s southern border.

One border rancher reports finding prayer rugs and other evidence that Islamic OTMs from the Middle East and Africa are crossing our borders.

Four years ago, Infowars reporter Jon Bowne and cameraman Joe Jennings exposed the very same danger at a South Texas ranch.

The Washington Examiner writes, “There’s a lot of people coming in not just from Mexico,” the rancher said. “People, the general public, just don’t get the terrorist threats of that. That’s what’s really scary. You don’t know what’s coming across. We’ve found prayer rugs out here. It’s unreal. It’s not just Mexican nationals that are coming across.”

Infowars version with live comments:


Roger Stone Explains His Beef With Jerome Corsi and Larry Klayman

South Dakota to Consider Bill Banning Transgender Students from Competing Against Opposite Biological Sex

