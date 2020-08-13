Flashback: Kamala Harris Laughs About Murdering Trump

Image Credits: Screenshot.

While many unsavoury claims about Kamala Harris are being dredged up in the wake of Biden tapping her for his running mate, one that cannot be denied is a video from two years ago when Harris “joked” and manically laughed on national TV about killing President Trump and VP Mike Pence.

The video comes from an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2018, before Harris had announced her own doomed Presidential campaign.

The host asked “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

Harris replied “Does one of us have to come out alive?” and then couldn’t stop laughing.

It was all fun and games, but what if a Republican Senator had made the same joke about murdering Obama?

Or killing Hillary?

Or if a white male Republican had said the same thing about Harris?

Other past videos are being recycled online following Harris’ rise to more prominence. Perhaps one of the worst is from November 2018, during a hearing with former ICE chief Ronald Vitiello.

Harris twisted Vitiello’s past comments comparing the Democratic party to the Klan to turn it around on ICE:

Ironically, some “progressives”, particularly Bernie bro’s, are complaining that Harris isn’t enough of a leftist, but is just annoying enough to conservatives:

Others are just concerned that Harris is a totally uninspiring pick:

As Democrats are now even admitting, Harris wasn’t even Biden’s first choice. Senior Obama campaign advisor David Axelrod wrote that “Others Biden considered may have fit more comfortably into partnership with him.”

“He reportedly clicked well with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, but she would not have fulfilled the desire of those who prioritized a candidate of color.” Axlerod added.

While Harris wasn’t Biden’s first choice, she was Trump’s first pick, however.

