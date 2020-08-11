Flashback: Kamala Harris Said "I Believe & Respect" Biden's Sexual Assault Accusers in 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said last year that she believed the accusations of several women who claimed Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted them.

Harris, who has just been selected as Biden’s running mate, said in April 2019 that she believed several women who had come forward alleging that Biden touched them inappropriately.

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said at a presidential campaign event in Nevada.

Hi @KamalaHarris! Do you still believe Tara Reade as you said last year? pic.twitter.com/7uRgAWl3AZ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2020

Harris was referring to accusers Caitlyn Caruso and D. J. Hill, who said in a New York Times piece that Biden molested them.

Former Democrat Nevada legislator Lucy Flores also had accused Biden of touching her inappropriately during a campaign event in 2014, which she said was “disqualifying” for Biden to run for president.

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, ‘I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?'” Flores wrote in an op-ed detailing her encounter with Biden.

Perhaps the most explosive accusation came from Biden’s former staffer Tara Reade, who accused Biden of penetrating her with his finger in 1993, a claim that was taken seriously by the likes of “woke” celebrities like HBO host John Oliver.

So did Harris lie when she said she believed Biden’s accusers, or is she choosing to support a pervert now that she’s his vice presidential pick?

It’s likely Harris simply does not care one way or the other, as many on the left defended Biden’s propensity for groping women and girls, claiming he was just “showing affection.”

Far-left radical Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she’d vote for Biden even if Reade’s accusations were true.

