FLASHBACK: Leftists Protest ICE Agents Busting Child Sex Ring

When residents in an Oakland neighborhood saw one of their fellow neighbors being raided by ICE, they rallied outside the home to protest the arrest.

Demonstrators waved a banner stating, “We love our neighbors.” One woman carried a sign that said, “No person is illegal,” while admitting to reporters she had no idea what agents were up to in the community. Others chalked the sidewalk, writing, “OPD is a disgrace.”

“ICE is not welcome in this country,” one neighbor told KPIX.

As it turns out, however, ICE was not carrying out an immigration raid, but instead executing a federal warrant in connection with a child sex trafficking network.

“People were seen being taken away from the home, including at least one person covered by a blanket and led to a waiting car by unidentified people in plain clothes,” reported CBS San Francisco.

Oakland Police made it clear at the time that they did not participate in the investigation due to their Sanctuary City status, but did help with traffic control.

The August 2017 incident is receiving renewed scrutiny on social media as leftists continue to call for the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement federal agency to be abolished.

Oakland is the same Sanctuary City where Mayor Libby Schaff tipped off illegal aliens that ICE agents would be conducting raids in the community earlier this year. President Donald Trump later publicly dressed down Schaff, calling her actions a “disgrace.”

