Flashback: Maxine Waters Pictured With Antifa Leader Arrested for Beating 2 Marines

Image Credits: twitter, RealBankReform.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Cali.) is facing scrutiny over a photo of her with an Antifa leader who was arrested for assault earlier this year.

The 2016 photo shows Waters attending an Americans for Financial Reform meeting and standing near Joseph Alcoff, a self-proclaimed Communist who allegedly led an Antifa mob attack against two Marines at a “We The People Rally” in Philadelphia in January.

“Maxine Waters in a photo-op with Joseph Alcoff,” highlighted Quillette journalist Andy Ngo on Twitter. “By day, Alcoff worked with congressional Democrats. Online, he advocated for brutal political violence. He’s facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in an antifa mob beating of two marines.”

Alcoff, the supposed leader of the Antifa group Smash Racism D.C. which protested outside Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s home in November 2018, was arrested along with two other Antifa members on felony charges of aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation and conspiracy.

Before his arrest, however, Alcoff was a highly influential member of the Democrat party.

From Fox News:

His endorsement apparently mattered when several congressional Democrats in February 2018 issued press releases with his quote backing their bill on regulating payday lenders.

As the payday campaign manager for the liberal group Americans for Financial Reform, Alcoff participated in congressional Democratic press conferences, was a guest on a House Democratic podcast and met with senior officials at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2016 through 2018.

He was also pictured with now-House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Both committees oversee financial regulatory policies Alcoff was advocating.

Following this weekend’s Antifa firebomb attack on an ICE detention facility in Tacoma, Washingotn, which left the attacker dead, many on Twitter are asking Waters if she will condemn Alcoff’s attack and disavow his support.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Related Articles

Trump's Favorite Meme Maker Claims BuzzFeed is About to Doxx Him

Trump’s Favorite Meme Maker Claims BuzzFeed is About to Doxx Him

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Refuses to Comment on Their Show Featuring Antifa Terrorist Who Tried to Kill ICE Officials

CNN Refuses to Comment on Their Show Featuring Antifa Terrorist Who Tried to Kill ICE Officials

U.S. News
Comments

‘Killing Free Speech’ Documentary Exposes Far-Left Propaganda in Schools

U.S. News
comments

AOC: Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweet ‘Hallmark Language of White Supremacists’

U.S. News
comments

Jeffrey Epstein Had an Old Passport That Listed His Residence as Saudi Arabia

U.S. News
comments

Comments