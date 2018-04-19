Flashback: McCabe Threatened to Take Everyone Down With Him If Charged

Ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe threatened to take down everyone else involved in FBI and DOJ corruption – including perhaps even ex-FBI Director James Comey – if he faces criminal charges, as Infowars reported in March.

That might happen very soon, as media outlets just reported that the Justice Dept. has sent a criminal referral regarding McCabe to the US attorney’s office.

Look back at our article from March 17, 2018:

Recently fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said if he faces criminal prosecution, he’s going to take down everyone else involved in FBI and DoJ wrongdoing related to the Hillary Clinton email probe with him, according to reporter Sarah Carter. “McCabe is worried. And one thing that I did hear is that McCabe has said over and over again, ‘If I go down, I’m taking everybody else with me,’” Carter said on “The Ingraham Angle” on Friday. “Plain and simple, he lied. A lot of current and former FBI agents that I’ve spoken to said ‘I hope he’s fired. Is he going to get fired today?’ That’s all I kept hearing all day because they realize that if they had done this, they would have been fired too.”

McCabe is already in a public spat with Comey, which suggests that if he’s taken down, he’s taking Comey down with him.

On Wednesday, we also reported how nearly a dozen Republican lawmakers sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department and FBI seeking an investigation into several former Obama-era officials, including Hillary Clinton and Comey.

“We have emails that would suggest that Comey’s testimony [to Congress] was false, and at best misled the American public,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said on Thursday. “At worse he was lying to Congress.”

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776