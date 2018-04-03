Flashback: Mexico Threatened to Flood US With Illegals If Not Given Favorable NAFTA Deal

The Mexican economy minister once threatened to flood the US with illegals if Mexico did not get a preferable NAFTA agreement.

In August 2017, Ildefonso Guajardo hinted at using illegal aliens as political pawns to renegotiate NAFTA, which President Trump vowed to gut during his presidential campaign.

“If they do not treat [us] well commercially, they should not expect us to treat them well by containing the migration that comes from other regions of the world and crosses Mexico,” he said. “Or they should not expect to be treated well in collaboration with security issues in the region.”

Currently, Trump is warning Mexican officials to enforce their immigration laws or it’s over for their “cash cow” NAFTA.

As the alien caravan marches north – this time in the name of seeking asylum – more Americans, even the ones who didn’t vote for Trump, are starting to turn against loose border security.

