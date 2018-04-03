Flashback: Mexico Threatened to Flood US With Illegals If Not Given Favorable NAFTA Deal

The Mexican economy minister once threatened to flood the US with illegals if Mexico did not get a preferable NAFTA agreement.

In August 2017, Ildefonso Guajardo hinted at using illegal aliens as political pawns to renegotiate NAFTA, which President Trump vowed to gut during his presidential campaign.

“If they do not treat [us] well commercially, they should not expect us to treat them well by containing the migration that comes from other regions of the world and crosses Mexico,” he said. “Or they should not expect to be treated well in collaboration with security issues in the region.”

Currently, Trump is warning Mexican officials to enforce their immigration laws or it’s over for their “cash cow” NAFTA.

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

As the alien caravan marches north – this time in the name of seeking asylum – more Americans, even the ones who didn’t vote for Trump, are starting to turn against loose border security.

