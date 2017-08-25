Flashback: Michelle More Muscular Than Hubby Obama

A very muscular Michelle Obama is standing next to a skinny Barack in this photo posted by the National Enquirer.
Photo: Michelle More Muscular Than President https://t.co/BmIIGLC3SY @DRUDGE #tcot #AltRight #Trump pic.twitter.com/fwHeAU2Dll
— Kit Daniels (@KitDaniels1776) September 8, 2016
This was likely the first time in U.S. history that a first lady had a more muscular physique than a president.
“Stressed-out Michelle Obama went on a wild food binge and packed on a massive 95 pounds — triggering a shocking marriage crisis in the White House,” the Enquirer reported. “Insiders told The National Enquirer that Barack Obama is fed up with her out-of-control appetite and exploding waistline, and has issued an executive order: Diet now, or we’re getting a divorce!”
Yeah, 95 pounds of muscle, more like.
The photo, of course, fueled Internet speculation that Michelle is actually a biological male, a belief shared by the late comedian Joan Rivers.
What is certain, however, is that Michelle is built like a linebacker – and former President Obama is a twig in comparison.
The debate over Michelle O. made headlines once again after a recent video emerged showing her making some manly adjustments to her pants:
