Flashback: NFL Denied Cowboys' Request to Honor Cops Slain In Dallas

Protesting thugs being shot by police is A-OK, but honoring police shot by thugs is forbidden, at least according to the NFL.

As Fox News reported on August 12, 2016:

The NFL denied the Dallas Cowboys’ request to wear a decal on their helmets during the season that would have paid tribute to the five police officers killed last month in an ambush.

The team had been wearing a decal with the words “Arm in Arm” since the first day of training camp this summer. Dallas police Chief David Brown and Mayor Mike Rawlings paid the team a visit on that day, according to Fox 4 News.

The NFL’s strict rules on uniforms forced the league to deny the Cowboys’ request to wear the decal for the upcoming season.

[…]The Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation told TMZ they were “extremely upset” over the NFL’s decision.

“The NFL had an opportunity to be leaders and advocates for change in law enforcement,” Sgt. Demetrick Pennie, president of the foundation, told the website. “”These are our friends and our loved ones … it hurts to not have the NFL fully support us.”