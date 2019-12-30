Flashback November 2017: Joe Biden Criticizes Gun Used to Stop Church Shooter

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Just under two weeks after the November 5, 2017, Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting, Joe Biden criticized the fact that a good guy used an AR-15 to stop the shooter.

During a November 14, 2017, appearance on Today, an audience member asked Biden how he “could justify the Democrat view on gun control when the shooter was stopped by a man who was legally licensed to carry a gun.”

Ryan Saavedra posted a video of Biden’s response wherein he criticized the fact that the good guy with the gun used an AR-15 to stop the church shooting.

On November 5, 2017, the Sutherland Springs shooter fled the scene after being confronted by Stephen Willeford, a good guy armed with an AR-15. USA Today reported that Willeford lived a block from the church and ran to the aid of congregants after hearing shots being fired.

Read more



Also, get all you need to mark the end of the decade, AT COST during the End Of The Year Mega Blowout Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'If He'd Take It, Yes': Biden Considers Obama For Supreme Court Nomination

‘If He’d Take It, Yes’: Biden Considers Obama For Supreme Court Nomination

Government
Comments
Why the Drug War Makes Drugs More Potent

Why the Drug War Makes Drugs More Potent

Government
Comments

Trump Retweets Article Outing Eric Ciaramella as the ‘Whistleblower’

Government
comments

NYC Lawmakers Pushing For “Gentrification Tax”

Government
comments

FBI Confirms Maxwell, Others Under Investigation For Epstein Ties

Government
comments

Comments