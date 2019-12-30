Flashback November 2017: Joe Biden Criticizes Gun Used to Stop Church Shooter

Just under two weeks after the November 5, 2017, Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting, Joe Biden criticized the fact that a good guy used an AR-15 to stop the shooter.

During a November 14, 2017, appearance on Today, an audience member asked Biden how he “could justify the Democrat view on gun control when the shooter was stopped by a man who was legally licensed to carry a gun.”

Ryan Saavedra posted a video of Biden’s response wherein he criticized the fact that the good guy with the gun used an AR-15 to stop the church shooting.

Joe Biden says that the man who stopped the Texas church shooter should not have been armed. pic.twitter.com/pY3hBHPHuX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2017

On November 5, 2017, the Sutherland Springs shooter fled the scene after being confronted by Stephen Willeford, a good guy armed with an AR-15. USA Today reported that Willeford lived a block from the church and ran to the aid of congregants after hearing shots being fired.

