Flashback: Obama Blames Cameron for Libya S*** Show

Image Credits: usembassyjakarta / Flickr.

Barack Obama has sharply criticized David Cameron for the UK’s role in allowing Libya to become a “shit show” after the fall of the dictator Muammar Gaddafi, in an unprecedented attack on a British leader by a serving US President.

Mr Obama said that following a successful military intervention to aid rebels during the 2011 Arab Spring revolt, Libya was left to spiral out of control – due largely to the inaction of America’s European allies.

In a candid US magazine interview, Mr Obama said: “When I go back and I ask myself what went wrong… there’s room for criticism, because I had more faith in the Europeans, given Libya’s proximity, being invested in the follow-up.”

Read more


Related Articles

Richard Branson Orders Virgin Trains to Restock Daily Mail Amid ‘Censorship’ Accusation

Richard Branson Orders Virgin Trains to Restock Daily Mail Amid ‘Censorship’ Accusation

Globalism
Comments
Facebook Is Killing Itself to Protect Globalist Agenda

Facebook Is Killing Itself to Protect Globalist Agenda

Globalism
Comments

Professing Christ Now a “Hate Crime” in the West

Globalism
Comments

Refugee in Sweden Vacations Abroad in Middle East

Globalism
Comments

UN Boss: ‘We Must Celebrate Mass Migration’

Globalism
Comments

Comments