Flashback: Obama HHS Placed Migrant Children Into Custody of Human Traffickers

The Obama administration handed off an unknown number of migrant minors into the custody of human traffickers under the assumption that these so-called “caregivers” were related to the children.

In the wake of the current debate over how to handle illegal aliens who claim asylum while crossing the border with children in tow, supporters of tighter border controls point to issues related to not knowing whether the children are indeed sons and daughters of the border crossers. Previous reports say the federal government already had a poor record of placing these children in dangerous environments during the Obama administration.

The Associated Press reported two years ago that in April 2014 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services relaxed its safety standards to promptly move migrant children out of government shelters and into sponsors’ homes when waves of illegal aliens surged across the southern border.

Read more