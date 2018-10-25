Flashback Obama in 2008: ‘We Simply Cannot Allow People to Pour Into the U.S. Undetected’

While the Trump administration has been taken to the woodshed by the media over its response to the migrant caravan making its way to the United States, flashback video of former President Obama from when he was an Illinois senator has surfaced showing he once held a strong borders approach to immigration.

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the U.S., undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, lawfully to become immigrants in this country,” then-Senator Obama noted.

President Trump highlighted the video in a tweet Tuesday, saying, “I agree with President Obama 100%”