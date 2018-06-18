The mainstream media is raging at President Trump for his Obama-style immigration policies which were never a problem while Obama was in office.

Case in point, in 2008 the US had the Alien Transfer Exit Program which deported male migrants thousands of miles from their point of entry.

“Sparingly used upon inception, the Obama administration drastically increased the use of ATEP in 2011, responding to a perceived increase in attempts at immigration into the United States by Mexican nationals,” reported Law & Crime.

Interestingly, ATEP under the Obama administration also separated migrant families thousands of miles away from each other in many cases.

According to Law & Crime:

Many male Mexican nationals who are detained trying to cross the border often come with their families in tow. When ATEP is used, the men are captured and taken thousands of miles away, while their wives, partners and children are placed in immigrant detention centers.

Even more interesting, Law & Crime pointed out that only citizen-journalists had even bothered to report on the Obama ATEP program; the mainstream media stayed silent.

In general, anti-deportation protests weren’t uncommon during the Obama era as many asylum activists felt that the Democrat wasn’t doing enough to stop deportations. For example, the following photo was taken in Sept. 2015 outside a protest in front of the York County Dentention Center in Pennsylvania:

(John Moore / Getty)

Here’s another photo taken from the same protest:

(John Moore / Getty)

In contrast, the mainstream media is now raging at President Trump for “separating families,” even thought it appears his administration isn’t separating them by thousands of miles.

Furthermore, it’s common practice within the US to separate adults from their families when those adults are charged with a crime, regardless of whether the separation lasts a few hours or a few months – or even years. Illegal entry into the US is a federal crime.

This suggests the mainstream media is simply biased against Trump, and its whipped-up outrage over the “separation of families” is just another iteration of its anti-Trump agenda.

