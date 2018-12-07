Flashback: Professor Exposes Hazards of Gay Frog Chemical in TEDTalks Lecture

Liberals often criticize Infowars for claiming chemicals in drinking water are lowering fertility.

But in a TEDTalks lecture from 2010, Professor Tyrone Hayes broke down his extensive research into the chemical atrazine, an herbicide used on crops, and its effect on frogs.

In 2003, Hayes found even minute levels of atrazine cause amphibians to suffer severe genetic mutations, the effects of which cascade down through future generations of frogs.

Here’s a summary of the lecture from TEDTalks:

Filmmaker Penelope Jagessar Chaffer was curious about the chemicals she was exposed to while pregnant: Could they affect her unborn child? So she asked scientist Tyrone Hayes to brief her on one he studied closely: atrazine, a herbicide used on corn. (Hayes, an expert on amphibians, is a critic of atrazine, which displays a disturbing effect on frog development.) Onstage together at TEDWomen, Hayes and Chaffer tell their story.

Check out the lecture below:


Related Articles

MS-13 Member Gets 30 Years for Hacking a Man with a Machete

MS-13 Member Gets 30 Years for Hacking a Man with a Machete

U.S. News
Comments
Get On Alternative Social Media

Get On Alternative Social Media

U.S. News
Comments

Truth about CIA’s Illegal MKUltra Mind-control Experiments Revealed in Sensational New Documents Officials Hid for Decades

U.S. News
comments

CNN Blames Trump For Bomb Threat: POTUS ‘Inspired Violence Against CNN’

U.S. News
comments

Former Dem Comms Director Arrested For Child Porn

U.S. News
comments

Comments