Flashback: Rush Limbaugh Predicts Purge of US Flag

By removing “Betsy Ross” shoes from store shelves, Nike has fulfilled a prophesy by radio host Rush Limbaugh who predicted the US flag would face expulsion.

Limbaugh made his prediction during the nationwide purge of the Confederate flag in 2015.

“The American flag has flown over a slave nation much longer than the Confederate flag did, folks. The American flag has flown over all kinds of atrocities,” he said, adding that he believed the “real objective” was the eventual removal of the US flag.

He went even further:

And I’ll make another prediction to you. The next flag that will come under assault, and it will not be long, is the American flag. Do not look at me that way. It makes perfect sense. If you take a look at the timeline of progressive events, their speed and rapidity with which the left is conducting this assault on all of these American traditions and institutions, if you don’t think the American flag’s in their crosshairs down the road, you had better stop and reconsider.

The American flag is what? It’s the symbol of America. The left what? Doesn’t like this country very much and never has and it’s getting angrier and angrier about it seemingly every day. The American flag stands for the United States of America and, as such, everything that’s wrong with it. And you wait. It isn’t gonna be long before the American flag is gonna cause chills, fear, scary thoughts, it’s gonna make me nervous, the American flag, when I see the American flag, it’s a symbol of hate.

Nike has removed shoes that featured the early American “Betsy Ross” flag after NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick said the flag was “offensive.”

The shoes were intended to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.