Flashback: Seinfeld Warns Political Correctness Killing Comedy

A week before Donald Trump announced he was running for president, leftist comedian Jerry Seinfeld warned that political correctness was killing comedy, as Mikael Thalen reported in this June 7, 2015 Infowars article that's relevant today:

Seinfeld: Comedians Avoid Performing at Politically Correct Colleges

Mikael Thalen

Infowars.com

June 7, 2015

During an appearance on ESPN Radio’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Thursday, comedian Jerry Seinfeld revealed that an increasing number of stand-up comics are avoiding college campuses because they’ve become “so PC.”

After being questioned on the current climate in comedy, Seinfeld stated that fellow comedians warn him “all the time” about performing at universities.

“I don’t play colleges but I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges, they’re so pc,’” Seinfeld said.

Using a personal story involving his 14-year-old daughter, Seinfeld explained how the politically correct-obsessed youth regularly parrots buzzwords they know little to nothing about.

“My daughter’s 14. My wife says to her, ‘Well, you know, in the next couple of years, I think maybe you’re going to want to hang around the city more on the weekends so you can see boys.’ You know, my daughter says, ‘That’s sexist,’” Seinfeld said.

“They just want to use these words. ‘That’s racist. That’s sexist. That’s prejudice.’ They don’t even know what they’re talking about.”

Seinfeld, like many other comedians, has long argued that comedy itself has been harmed by such attempts to stifle free speech.

During an interview with Buzzfeed last year [in 2014] Seinfeld made similar comments after being confronted about the number of “white males” on his show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

“This really pisses me off…” Seinfeld said. “I mean, people think it’s the census or something? Does this got to represent the actual pie chart of America? Who cares… If you’re funny, I’m interested. If you’re not funny, I’m not interested. I have no interest in gender or race or anything like that.”

Former late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno also revealed during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last March [2015] that he had been called racist by a college student for saying that he didn’t like guacamole.

“No it’s not racist. Being anti-guacamole is not racist,” Leno said. “You have no idea what racism is. That’s not racist, you idiot! You moron!”

The year prior [in 2014] comedian Chris Rock announced to New York Magazine that he had stopped playing college campuses altogether over students’ social views.

“It was just like, this is not as much fun as it used to be,” Rock said. “I remember talking to George Carlin before he died and him saying the exact same thing.”

Unsurprisingly, radical leftist news outlets who perpetuate this toxic mentality, such as Salon, have attempted to belittle comedians who highlight the absurdity of political correctness.

