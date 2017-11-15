Flashback: Sessions Slaps Biden’s Hand As He Reaches for Granddaughter

Footage from 2015 shows former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions appearing to swat Joe Biden’s hand as the ex-vice president reached for his granddaughter.

The incident occurred at a Senate ceremonial swearing-in in January 2015, where the then-vice president – who has become known for his inappropriate touching of female youngsters – visibly groped numerous children as he posed for photos with various lawmakers.

Biden’s creepy behavior is under renewed scrutiny as he’s thrown out the prospect of challenging President Donald Trump in 2020, and as new reports claim the former VP has in the past engaged in “Weinstein-level groping.”

“According to Big League Politics’ Cassandra Fairbanks, a Secret Service agent who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that Biden ‘would mess with every single woman or teen,’ and that a Christmas get-together at the VP’s house had to be canceled ‘because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses,'” reports Paul Joseph Watson.

On Wednesday Donald Trump Jr. also tweeted a link to the article by The Gateway Pundit covering the ex-Secret Service member’s allegations.

The Biden-constantly-touching-children problem has been so prevalent that even liberal writers have begun to predict it will hamper his presidential prospects if the Democrat party doesn’t find a way to address it.

WATCH – Secret Service Leak : Biden Engaged In ” Weinstein Level” Groping Of Teens

Hillary Responds To Creepy Joe Biden Caught Groping Dozens of Young Women

