Flashback: Sessions Slaps Biden’s Hand As He Reaches for Granddaughter

Footage from 2015 shows former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions appearing to swat Joe Biden’s hand as the ex-vice president reached for his granddaughter.

The incident occurred at a Senate ceremonial swearing-in in January 2015, where the then-vice president – who has become known for his inappropriate touching of female youngsters – visibly groped numerous children as he posed for photos with various lawmakers.

FLASHBACK: Jeff #Sessions appears to swat away Creepy Uncle Joe #Biden's hand at Jan. 2015 Senate ceremonial swear-in. pic.twitter.com/QW68DbSY6q — Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) November 15, 2017

Biden’s creepy behavior is under renewed scrutiny as he’s thrown out the prospect of challenging President Donald Trump in 2020, and as new reports claim the former VP has in the past engaged in “Weinstein-level groping.”

On Wednesday Donald Trump Jr. also tweeted a link to the article by The Gateway Pundit covering the ex-Secret Service member’s allegations.

Exclusive: Former Joe Biden Secret Service Agent: We Had to Protect Women From Him, ‘Weinstein Level Stuff’ https://t.co/EdinKz7hK9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2017

The Biden-constantly-touching-children problem has been so prevalent that even liberal writers have begun to predict it will hamper his presidential prospects if the Democrat party doesn’t find a way to address it.

RTing one more time for two reasons. 1) It's creepy. Anyone who has ever experienced/witnessed the sexual abuse of a child knows this over the line. 2) Dems, be strategic – if Biden is going to run for president in 2020, this creepiness is going to be a big story from the right. https://t.co/BZgrk2Et3A — Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) November 15, 2017

