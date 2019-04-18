Flashback: Trump Asked When Trials for Treason Begin for Dems Involved in Russia Hoax

President Trump last year retweeted a meme asking when trials for treason begin for Russia collusion hoaxers – an important thing to keep in mind with Thursday’s release of the Mueller report.

Last November the president, fed up with the Russia collusion witch hunt which plagued the first two years of his presidency, retweeted a meme showing multiple Democrats behind bars, with text reading, “NOW THAT RUSSIA COLLUSION IS A PROVEN LIE, WHEN DO THE TRIALS FOR TREASON BEGIN?”

The meme notably featured Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who allegedly suggested wearing a wire to record President Trump, which he later claimed was a joke. On Thursday, Rosenstein appeared alongside Attorney General William Barr announcing the release of the FBI Special Counsel’s report into Russia-gate.

Others appearing jailed in the meme include FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, Hillary Clinton, Clinton aide Huma Abedin, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The same day, Trump criticized the “Angry Mueller Gang of Dems” pressuring witnesses to lie about his campaign.

While the disgusting Fake News is doing everything within their power not to report it that way, at least 3 major players are intimating that the Angry Mueller Gang of Dems is viciously telling witnesses to lie about facts & they will get relief. This is our Joseph McCarthy Era! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

Now with the release of the nothingburger Mueller report, which found no collusion, and Attorney General William Barr’s indication he believes the Obama administration did indeed spy on the Trump campaign, it’s appearing more likely trials for treason against Democrats who meddled in the 2016 election may soon begin.