Flashback: Trump Calls Vince Foster Suicide 'Very Fishy'

The circumstances surrounding the death of former Deputy White House Counsel to Bill Clinton are suspicious, said then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

“It’s the one thing with her, whether it’s Whitewater or whether it’s Vince Foster or whether it’s Benghazi. It’s always a mess with Hillary,” Trump said in a May 2016 interview with The Washington Post.

Foster’s death had been ruled a suicide in 1993 despite his bullet wounds coming from different caliber bullets.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in suspicious deaths surrounding the Clintons, which Infowars documented as far back as 2008.

Of course, the mainstream media made sure to dismiss Trump as a conspiracy theorist after bringing up the issue.

Trump associate and Infowars correspondent Roger Stone also reiterated that the Clintons shouldn’t be surprised their dirty laundry would get aired during the 2016 election race.

“The Clintons collectively have dodged many, many, many bullets. So much that was suppressed [by the media] is going to get re-analyzed. So many of the things that they slipped by on will get reexamined,” Stone had said. “That’s something they should have counted on before getting into the race.”