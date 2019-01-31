Flashback: Trump Predicted Democrat Plan to Legalize Abortions Up to Birth

With legislation in New York now allowing abortions up to birth, and lawmakers in Virginia looking to pass a similar law, statements made by then-candidate Donald Trump during one of his debates against Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton seem eerily foreboding.

“If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby,” Trump told moderator Lester Holt on September 26, 2016 during a presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

“You can say that that’s OK, and Hillary can say that that’s OK, but it’s not OK with me. Because based on what she’s saying, and based on where she’s going and where she’s been, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month – on the final day, and that’s not acceptable.”