FLASHBACK: Trump Warns Parents to Watch Out for ‘Pervert Weiner’

It’s no secret that President Trump hates child molesters and pedophiles.

In the past the US president has proclaimed his disgust for child abusers via Twitter, calling for a “fast trial,” and “death penalty” for “the perverts.”

Got to do something about these missing chidlren grabbed by the perverts. Too many incidents–fast trial, death penalty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

In light of Rep. Anthony Weiner – the husband of Hillary Clinton campaign aide Huma Abedin – being sentenced to 21 months in jail for sexting a 15-year-old, it’s a great time to revisit the president’s previous anti-Weiner tweets.

Pervert alert. @RepWeiner is back on twitter. All girls under the age of 18, block him immediately. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Pervert alert–serial sexter @RepWeiner is making another step towards a comeback http://t.co/69UrtKYG All girls under 18 should block him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2012

Sexual pervert Anthony Weiner has zero business holding public office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2013

I sure hope the sexting pervert Anthony Weiner runs for mayor. Will be great fun watching him both lose and be humiliated. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2013

Be careful – sexting pervert Anthony Weiner is upping his campaigning. When will new pictures be released? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2013

No surprise, serial sexter Anthony continues to be a sick pervert. He was sexting a 'young' girl last summer http://t.co/K12kGRwyTK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2013

My comment last March – “Anthony Weiner is a sick pervert, you think he will change? He will never change.” http://t.co/uF5F0FbwGd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2013

Trump also hit at Weiner over his reported social media handle, “Carlos Danger,” a pseudonym which the disgraced congressman reportedly used to sext other females.

Wacko pervert @AnthonyWeiner’s idea of Hispanic outreach is using Carlos Danger as his sexting. He’s an insensitive racist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2013

Weiner says many more pictures may be out there—this is just what NYC needs, a pervert Mayor. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2013

Pervert Anthony Wiener will never be able to get away from his perversion-the cure rate is ZERO. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2013

Pervert Alert! Serial sexter @anthonyweiner has promised to use twitter as a “tool.” Parents,make sure your children have him blocked. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2013

Former Democrat New York Congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday in federal court to 21 months in prison for asking a high school female for nude pictures and sexual favors.

“This was a serious crime. It’s a serious crime that deserves serious punishment,” Manhattan federal Judge Denise Cote stated.

Weiner reportedly sobbed like a baby during sentencing.