FLASHBACK: Trump Warns Parents to Watch Out for ‘Pervert Weiner’

It’s no secret that President Trump hates child molesters and pedophiles.

In the past the US president has proclaimed his disgust for child abusers via Twitter, calling for a “fast trial,” and “death penalty” for “the perverts.”

In light of Rep. Anthony Weiner – the husband of Hillary Clinton campaign aide Huma Abedin – being sentenced to 21 months in jail for sexting a 15-year-old, it’s a great time to revisit the president’s previous anti-Weiner tweets.

Trump also hit at Weiner over his reported social media handle, “Carlos Danger,” a pseudonym which the disgraced congressman reportedly used to sext other females.

Former Democrat New York Congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday in federal court to 21 months in prison for asking a high school female for nude pictures and sexual favors.

“This was a serious crime. It’s a serious crime that deserves serious punishment,” Manhattan federal Judge Denise Cote stated.

Weiner reportedly sobbed like a baby during sentencing.


