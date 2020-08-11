Flashback: Tulsi Gabbard Destroyed Kamala Harris During Democrat Presidential Debate

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) took Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to the woodshed over her record of incarcerating non-violent individuals for marijuana offenses during the second Democrat presidential debate last year.

Gabbard was widely credited with derailing Harris’ presidential campaign after the explosive exchange last July.

“I’m concerned about this record of Senator Harris. She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said at the debate.

“She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Data from the political betting app PredictIt showed Harris’ odds had tanked following her tense debate with Gabbard.

In fact, memes praising Gabbard for derailing Harris flooded social media after Harris announced her decision to drop out of the race last December.

