Flawless Victory: Antifa Punk Gets Knocked Out Cold

Footage from Sunday showed a one-man wrecking crew taking out members of the communist group Antifa, as the anarchists attacked attendees of a peaceful conservative rally on the streets of Portland, Oregon.

Epic memes soon followed:

It was later revealed Rufio Panman, AKA Chad Thunderfist, the Antifa destroyer who lands the devastating knockout punch, would not be charged by police:

Rufio Panman, who knocked out an Antifa member in Portland on Saturday, will not face charges. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 3, 2018

Check out 4K video of the clashes:



Below, watch Infowars coverage of the rally, organized by Patriot Prayer: