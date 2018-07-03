Flawless Victory: Antifa Punk Gets Knocked Out Cold

Footage from Sunday showed a one-man wrecking crew taking out members of the communist group Antifa, as the anarchists attacked attendees of a peaceful conservative rally on the streets of Portland, Oregon.

Epic memes soon followed:

It was later revealed Rufio Panman, AKA Chad Thunderfist, the Antifa destroyer who lands the devastating knockout punch, would not be charged by police:

Check out 4K video of the clashes:

Below, watch Infowars coverage of the rally, organized by Patriot Prayer:


Related Articles

Is The Left Trying To Kill Rand Paul?

Is The Left Trying To Kill Rand Paul?

U.S. News
Comments
Ex-child Sex Investigator Found Guilty of Child Sex Crimes

Ex-child Sex Investigator Found Guilty of Child Sex Crimes

U.S. News
Comments

‘Trump the Destroyer’: CNN Panel Freaks Over Trump’s Potential SCOTUS Pick

U.S. News
Comments

Michigan Locals Annoyed by Michael Moore Rewarding Jane Fonda

U.S. News
Comments

Trump lowers flags for victims of Capital Gazette shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Comments