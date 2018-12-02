Florida Election Official Brenda Snipes Rescinds Resignation After Governor Moves To Suspend Her

Image Credits: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes has rescinded her resignation after Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) moved to immediately suspend her.

Snipes’s attorney announced Saturday that the elections chief would fight Scott’s order, and that the governor intended to embarrass and “tarnish [Snipes’s] record.”

“Dr. Snipes hereby rescinds her resignation,” attorney Burnadette Norris-Weeks said, according to NBC News.

Snipes originally announced resignation last month after Republicans in the state accused her of illegal activity during the tense recounts of the Florida Senate and gubernatorial races, and was set to step down in January.

Scott, who is leaving his post to become senator, issued an executive order on Friday ordering Snipes to be immediately removed and replaced over “widespread issues with voting.”

