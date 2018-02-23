Florida Gov: All Individuals Purchasing Firearms Must be 21 or Older

Individuals purchasing firearms in Florida will need to be 21 or older, the state’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott has declared.

BREAKING: Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the state "will require all individuals purchasing firearms to be 21 or older." https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/knob4wzFEK — ABC News (@ABC) February 23, 2018

Scott announced the new measure at a press conference Friday, adding that military and law enforcement members would be exempt.

“We will require all individuals purchasing firearms to be 21 or older,” Scott said. “There will be exceptions for active duty and reserve military and spouses, National Guard members, and law enforcement.”

The previous minimum age required to buy a firearm was 18.

The governor added the state would also allocate $500 million to improving school safety, after a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 at a Florida high school last week.

Most of the money will be used to bolster school security, including adding police officers or sheriffs to schools, bulletproof glass, steel doors and metal detectors for some schools.

Scott’s plan would also add a mental health counselor to schools and open a hotline for students to be able to anonymously report concerning behavior.

“Anyone who has an injunction for protection against stalking, cyberstalking, dating violence, repeat violence, sexual violence, or domestic violence would be prohibited from purchasing a gun for at least 60 days,” reports Washington Examiner.

The plan also dedicates $50 million toward improving mental health for Floridians.

“I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who has mental issues to use a gun. I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who is a danger to themselves or others to use a gun,” Scott stated.

“I want to create a new program in Florida. I call it the Violent Threat Restraining Order. This concept is very simple and very common sense in my view. This will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon when either a family member, a community welfare expert, or a law enforcement officer files a sworn request and presents evidence to the court of a threat of violence involving firearms or other weapons.”

Additionally, the plan also bans bump-stock modifications for rifles.

Nationally, the President has called for strengthening background checks and potentially arming educators, but at a CPAC speech Friday Trump warned that Democrats would try to “take away your Second Amendment” if they prevail in mid-term elections.

