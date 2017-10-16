Florida Gov Declares State Of Emergency Over Richard Spencer Speech

Gov. Rick Scott (R) has declared a state of emergency in a Florida county ahead of a planned speech by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Spencer is scheduled to speak at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville on Thursday.

Scott issued the state of emergency in Alachua County, noting that Spencer’s speeches in other states have in the past “sparked protests and counter-protests resulting in episodes of violence, civil unrest and multiple arrests,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

