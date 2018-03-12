Rick Scott, a Republican who has received high praise from the NRA in the past, said he was signing new legislation because it’s “time for all of us to come together, roll up our sleeves and get it done.”

The law raises the minimum purchasing age for buying a rifle from 18 to 21, invokes a three-day waiting period on purchases and enables school employees and many teachers to be armed.

It also allows law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from the mentally ill and funds measures like bulletproof glass and metal detectors at schools.