Florida Gun Show sees 'record number' of attendees despite gun control debate

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of gun enthusiasts — more so than ever — flocked to the Florida State Fairgrounds for the Florida Gun Show event.

Organizers say they had a record number of people attend the event on Saturday, Feb. 24, almost 7,000, and expected more Sunday.

The manager for the Florida Gun Show, George Fernandez, says they’ve never seen such a big crowd.

The company canceled the show in Fort Lauderdale next month after the mayor asked them to show respect to the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting earlier this month.

With the heated debate over gun control staying front and center, Fernandez expressed concerns over proposed gun laws possibly restricting gun owners.

Read more


Related Articles

Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask

Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

U.S. News
Comments

RNC chair: Raising gun purchase age to 21 is ‘on the table’

U.S. News
Comments

Eric Trump: ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal if you raise the age to 21’ for guns

U.S. News
Comments

Google Searches For “Buy a Gun” Hit All Time High

U.S. News
Comments

Comments