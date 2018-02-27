Florida Gun Store Owner Says Sales Are Up 33%

Firearms sales have spiked 33% compared to February last year according to one gun store owner in Florida, reflecting concerns that new Second Amendment restrictions are on the way in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting.

“The last couple of weeks have been very busy,” John Garner told WYFF 4. “Guns are political. It doesn’t take much to spark an interest.”

Garner says he has sold 17 AR-15’s, the same weapon used by the Parkland shooter, in just four days alone.

As we reported yesterday, Google searches for “buy a gun” have hit an all time high, with searches for how to buy an AR-15 also hitting their biggest peak since just after Sandy Hook.

With the NRA facing a boycott campaign that has caused numerous major companies to sever connections, searches for “join NRA” are also spiking to levels not seen since December 2012.

This past weekend’s Florida gun show was also attended by more people than ever before, according to organizers.

Meanwhile, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara will be mailing letters to 84 federal firearms licensed gun dealers in the county later today to ask them to stop selling semi-automatic weapons to anyone under 21-years-old.

Mascara is attempting to convince firearms retailers to implement the measure before it becomes law.

Gun stores have been receptive to the move, with Paramount Pawn and Jewelry owner John O’Neill asserting it’s very rare to sell one of the weapons to someone who is under the age of 21.

