Florida Judge: Video of School Shooting Must be Publicly Released

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

A judge in Broward County, Fla., ruled Monday afternoon in favor of publicly releasing video footage that shows outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the mass shooting there Feb. 14.

The video clip would not be released until Thursday so that students’ faces can be blurred, which would give the state a chance to appeal the decision.

The judge said the benefits of releasing the video outweighed the possible harm to the state’s prosecution of suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz.

